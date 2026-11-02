

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $699 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $646 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $663 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $3.223 billion from $2.923 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $699 Mln. vs. $646 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $3.223 Bln vs. $2.923 Bln last year.



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