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WKN: 855451 | ISIN: US9694571004 | Ticker-Symbol: WMB
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 19:34
64,54 Euro
-3,06 % -2,04
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,8664,2423:00
63,4663,7422:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC64,54-3,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.