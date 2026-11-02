Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare" or "the Company") today announced the launch of the InHouse Ventures Syndicate Investment Platform (inhouseventures.com.au), which gives wholesale investors early access to the most promising early-stage Australian technology companies sourced and assessed by Scalare. Investors invest in each deal through a dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV).

InHouse Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Scalare, has been operating for some time. The syndicate platform is new, and gives companies access to the substantial InHouse Ventures investor network. The platform runs on GXE (gxe.com), an Australian investment management and administration platform, so investor onboarding, deal documents, SPV investments, payments and portfolio reporting all sit in one place.

Why the syndicate platform

Scalare sees a strong flow of early-stage founders through its startup hubs, programs and communities. Many of the best opportunities have raised capital long before they reach most investors' radar. Scalare will launch syndicate deals only for the most promising of these companies, giving investors who want to get in early a structured way to invest through an SPV.

First look at deal flow. Investors see companies coming through Scalare's founder network at their earliest and most formative stage, often before they are offered to the wider market. A number of these investment opportunities may also be exclusive to Scalare.

Assessed before presented. Every company seeking capital through the syndicate is assessed against Scalare's investment criteria and due diligence process before it reaches investors, and most are already well known to Scalare at this point through their involvement in our communities and programs.

One platform, end to end. Onboarding, deal documents, investment and portfolio tracking all run through GXE, removing manual administration for investors.

More than capital for founders. Founders get a direct line to the InHouse Ventures investor network and a faster route to committed capital, plus access to the services, workspace and programs of the wider Scalare ecosystem. It reflects Scalare's model of backing founders with more than money.

How the syndicate works

Investors register at inhouseventures.com.au, complete onboarding on GXE and are then offered syndicate opportunities as they open. Each deal is structured as an SPV on GXE, and each investor decides which companies to back. The syndicate platform is open to wholesale investors only, as defined under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Commercial Model

Scalare generates a listing fee from founders to be promoted on Inhouse Ventures and then investors pay a management fee and share of potential future gain ('carry') on each opportunity in return for access to the deals, leveraging Scalare's investment expertise and ongoing management of the syndicate.

Leading the launch

Nick Roberts, Co-Founder of Scalare Partners, is leading the launch.

"The best early-stage companies in Australia are often funded before most investors ever hear about them. Our syndicate platform changes that. It puts investors in the room early, with Scalare's assessment behind every opportunity and GXE taking care of the administration," said Mr Roberts.

InHouse Ventures and the Scalare ecosystem

InHouse Ventures is wholly owned by Scalare Partners and draws its deal flow from across the Scalare ecosystem, including Fishburners, Tank Stream Labs, Planet Startup, Tech Ready Women, the Australian Technologies Competition and EquityRoom.

How to join

Wholesale investors can register their interest at inhouseventures.com.au. Founders looking to raise capital through the syndicate can also apply via the InHouse Ventures website.

ENDS

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.

For more information visit www.scalarepartners.com and www.inhouseventures.com.au.

Forward-Looking Statements

Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.

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