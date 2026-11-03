DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Media release
DKSH has secured a sustainability-linked loan from OCBC, marking the first time the company has linked its sustainability-linked financing to the emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The five-year 1.5°C loan underscores DKSH's ongoing commitment to advancing its long-term sustainability ambitions.
Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2026 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies seeking growth opportunities in Asia and beyond, has entered into a CHF 100 million sustainability-linked loan with OCBC. The five-year 1.5°C loan ties DKSH's financing terms to sustainability performance and introduces, for the first time, targets aligned with emissions reductions validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), including a Scope 3 emissions intensity reduction target. This marks the second time DKSH has secured a sustainability-linked loan, following the conversion of a CHF 315 million bank loan into a sustainability-linked facility with a syndicate of seven banks in 2023.
About OCBC
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2423226
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2423226 03.11.2026 CET/CEST