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OC

WKN: A0F452 | ISIN: SG1S04926220 | Ticker-Symbol: OCBA
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 20:56
19,650 Euro
-0,48 % -0,095
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,39019,72007:30
19,33019,72007:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DKSH
DKSH HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DKSH HOLDING AG83,50+0,12 %
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED19,650-0,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.