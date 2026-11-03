DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Closes Sustainability-Linked Loan With OCBC, Reinforcing its Climate Ambitions



03.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH has secured a sustainability-linked loan from OCBC, marking the first time the company has linked its sustainability-linked financing to the emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The five-year 1.5°C loan underscores DKSH's ongoing commitment to advancing its long-term sustainability ambitions. Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2026 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider and trusted partner for companies seeking growth opportunities in Asia and beyond, has entered into a CHF 100 million sustainability-linked loan with OCBC. The five-year 1.5°C loan ties DKSH's financing terms to sustainability performance and introduces, for the first time, targets aligned with emissions reductions validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), including a Scope 3 emissions intensity reduction target. This marks the second time DKSH has secured a sustainability-linked loan, following the conversion of a CHF 315 million bank loan into a sustainability-linked facility with a syndicate of seven banks in 2023.



The OCBC 1.5°C loan was designed to incentivize companies to commit to internationally recognized, science-based net-zero decarbonization pathways. The loan is therefore structured with annual sustainability performance targets aligned with DKSH's near-term SBTi-validated decarbonization targets, including reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 71.2% by 2030 from a 2020 base year, and reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services by 61.1% per CHF of value added by 2033 from a 2024 base year.



This transaction is based on DKSH's sustainability strategy and builds on its climate progress. DKSH has already reduced its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 65% from its 2020 baseline, relies on almost 80% renewable electricity, and enhanced the transparency of Scope 3 emissions, reporting across all relevant Scope 3 emissions categories. These achievements have also been reflected in leading sustainability assessments, with DKSH being recognized as an Industry Leader by ISS ESG and ranked among the top 5% of companies in its sector. DKSH also maintained strong ratings across major sustainability benchmarks, including EcoVadis, CDP, MSCI, and FTSE.



Elaine Lam, Head of Global Corporate Banking, OCBC, said: "Turning climate ambition into measurable progress is key to achieving the low-carbon transition. In linking financing to its SBTi-validated emissions reduction targets, DKSH has demonstrated both the boldness of its climate ambitions and its firm commitment to delivering tangible decarbonization outcomes across its value chain. Coupled with its strong track record in climate progress, this underscores DKSH's determination to lead by example in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Through the Net Zero Shift outlined in our Next Frontier corporate strategy, we are committed to supporting customers with credible transition ambitions and enabling them to accelerate impactful climate action."



Ido Wallach, CFO, DKSH emphasized: "This transaction marks an important milestone in aligning our financing strategy with our sustainability ambitions, which are an integral part of everyday life at DKSH. By linking this facility to our SBTi-validated emissions reduction targets, we are strengthening accountability for our climate commitments while further embedding sustainability into the way we operate and grow our business. We appreciate the partnership with OCBC, one of the world's leading banks and a key business partner of DKSH, in advancing our net-zero journey and sharing our ambition to connect responsible business practices, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation." About OCBC

OCBC is the longest-established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is one of the world's highest-rated banks, with ratings of Aa1 by Moody's and AA- by both Fitch and S&P. Recognised for its financial strength and stability, OCBC was ranked first in the inaugural World's Top Performing Banks list by Forbes and Statista in 2026. In the same year, it was also named the strongest bank in Singapore and Asia Pacific, and the third strongest globally, by The Asian Banker. The Group's key markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China. It has close to 390 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. www.ocbc.com



About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Livia Baratta

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 79 821 1955

livia.baratta@dksh.com



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News