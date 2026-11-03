

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE):



Earnings: -EUR53 million in Q3 vs. -EUR106 million in the same period last year. EPS: -EUR0.23 in Q3 vs. -EUR0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Evonik Industries AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR128 million or EUR0.27 per share for the period.



Revenue: EUR3.825 billion in Q3 vs. EUR3.391 billion in the same period last year.



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