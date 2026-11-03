

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Geberit AG (GEBN.SW), a manufacturer of sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction, Tuesday reported higher earnings on higher revenue for the nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.



Further the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026.



Nine months earnings increased 7.1 percent to CHF 529 million or CHF 16.23 per share from CHF 494 million or CHF 15.01 per share last year.



Net revenue grew 3.6 percent to CHF 2.54 billion from CHF 2.45 billion previous year, driven primarily by significant volume growth. Key factors behind the volume growth were an improved market environment in Europe as well as strong demand for Geberit products in most regions and across all three product areas.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net sales growth in local currencies of 5 to 6 percent and an EBITDA margin around the prior-year level. Geberit added that the EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of the year is always lower than in the first nine months due to seasonal factors.



On Monday, shares closed at CHF 589, up 2.51% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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