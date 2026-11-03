

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FME.DE) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR160 million, or EUR0.61 per share. This compares with EUR275 million, or EUR0.94 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fresenius Medical Care AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR291 million or EUR1.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to EUR4.937 billion from EUR4.885 billion last year.



Fresenius Medical Care AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR160 Mln. vs. EUR275 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.61 vs. EUR0.94 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.937 Bln vs. EUR4.885 Bln last year.



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