

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) said Tuesday that its net loss narrowed in the third quarter, helped by a 13 percent rise in net sales. The company also projected annual Adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of the outlook.



The specialty chemicals manufacturer posted a third-quarter net loss of 53 million euros, down from a net loss of 106 million euros in the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income was 330 million euros in the three months, compared to 128 million euros a year ago.



Evonik Industries said that third-quarter sales rose 13 percent to 3.83 billion euros from 3.39 billion euros in the previous-year period.



The company's Adjusted EBITDA was 629 million euros in the third quarter, up 40 percent from 448 million euros in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Adjusted EBIT jumped 97 percent to 389 million euros from 197 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



Evonik Industries said that adjusted EBITDA for full year 2026 is now expected towards the upper end of the earlier projected 2.0 billion euros and 2.2 billion euros range. The company also anticipates higher earnings in the fourth quarter compared to the year-ago quarter.



On the XETRA Exchange, EVK.DE ended Monday's trading at 20.74 euros, down 0.30 euros or 1.43 percent.



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