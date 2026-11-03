

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - HYBE Co., Ltd. (352820.KS), a South Korean entertainment and technology, on Tuesday reported operating income in the third quarter compared with loss in the previous year.



For third quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company narrowed to KRW 6.8 billion from KRW 50.3 billion in the previous year.



Operating income came in at KRW 188.5 billion from loss of KRW 42.2 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 1.53 trillion from KRW 727.2 billion in the previous year.



HYBE Co. is currently trading 0.58% higher at KRW 155,900 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News