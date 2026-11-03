

MUTTENZ (dpa-AFX) - Clariant AG (CLN.SW, CLZNY.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical company, on Tuesday reported a decline in EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. However, the company recorded a rise in sales.



For the third quarter, the company posted EBITDA of CHF 144 million, less than CHF 158.8 million in the same period last year. This decrease reflects higher restructuring charges. Excluding items, EBITDA moved down to CHF 151.5 million from last year's CHF 162 million.



Clariant recorded sales of CHF 968.8 million, higher than CHF 905.9 million in the previous year, helped by positive pricing and volumes in the company's Care Chemicals and Adsorbents & Additives business. The company's Care Chemicals business posted sales of CHF 531.8 million, higher than CHF 490.6 million a year ago. Adsorbents & Additives business registered sales of CHF 263.7 million as against the prior year's CHF 244.3 million.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Clariant expects continued challenging and volatile market conditions with geopolitical challenges, uncertainties, and risks. The conflict in the Middle East is projected to continue to hurt orders in Catalysts and Oil Services (Care Chemicals). The company still anticipates annual sales in local currency to be around flat as it looks to offset a negative top-line impact for the Group of 1% from portfolio pruning in the prior year.



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