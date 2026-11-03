

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L) reported a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP930 million, or GBP1.319 per share. This compares with GBP1.025 billion, or GBP1.416 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Associated British Foods PLC reported adjusted earnings of GBP1.100 billion or GBP1.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to GBP19.582 billion from GBP19.459 billion last year.



Associated British Foods PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP930 Mln. vs. GBP1.025 Bln. last year. -EPS: GBP1.319 vs. GBP1.416 last year. -Revenue: GBP19.582 Bln vs. GBP19.459 Bln last year.



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