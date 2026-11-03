

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to an 8-day low of 110.11 against the yen and a 5-day low of 1.2393 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.54 and 1.2460, respectively.



Against the euro, the aussie dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 1.6047 from Monday's closing value of 1.5984.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to a 2-week low of 0.6973 and nearly a 5-month low of 0.9749 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6999 and 0.9789, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 108.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the kiwi, 1.61 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.96 against the loonie.



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