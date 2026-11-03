

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 0.5603 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 88.46 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5617 and 88.71, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi slipped to nearly a 3-week low of 1.9963 from Monday's closing value of 1.9918.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen and 2.01 against the euro.



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