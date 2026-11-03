NCC AB: Interim report for the third quarter and January-September 2026

Strong earnings

"All business areas grew their earnings in the quarter, and orders received increased. The divestment of the business area Industry is an important step toward a more focused NCC, built around contracting," says Tomas Carlsson, president and CEO, NCC.

Higher orders received than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, for the fourth consecutive quarter

Margins improved in contracting

Record earnings in Industry business area

Strong cash flow from operating activities

Operating profit before items affecting comparability totaled SEK 831 M (767) in continuing and discontinued operations

Earnings include items affecting comparability of SEK 198 M, related to the relocation of NCC's head office, this will generate annual savings of SEK 50 M, with the full effect starting in 2028

NCC signed an agreement to divest Industry at an enterprise value of SEK 8.2 billion

The Industry business area is classified as a discontinued operation in this report (IFRS 5)



Third quarter 2026, continuing operations

Orders received amounted to SEK 10,832 M (8,768)

Net sales totaled SEK 10,066 M (10,067)

Operating profit before items affecting comparability totaled SEK 290 M (294)

Operating profit after items affecting comparability totaled SEK 92 M (294)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 63 M (246)

Profit after tax was SEK 47 M (172)

Earnings per share after dilution, before items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 2.07 (1.76)

Earnings per share after dilution, after items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 0.47 (1.76)

Jan-Sep 2026, continuing operations

Orders received amounted to SEK 32,369 M (29,107)

Net sales totaled SEK 29,092 M (31,066)

Operating profit before items affecting comparability totaled SEK 592 M (689)

Operating profit after items affecting comparability totaled SEK 394 M (689)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 334 M (596)

Profit after tax was SEK 247 M (442)

Earnings per share after dilution, before items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 4.12 (4.52)

Earnings per share after dilution, after items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 2.52 (4.52)

Supplementary disclosures

Third quarter 2026, continuing and discontinued operations

Orders received amounted to SEK 12,829 M (11,135)

Net sales totaled SEK 14,340 M (14,168)

Operating profit before items affecting comparability totaled SEK 831 M (767)

Operating profit after items affecting comparability totaled SEK 633 M (767)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 600 M (718)

Profit after tax was SEK 444 M (534)

Earnings per share after dilution, before items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 6.13 (5.47)

Earnings per share after dilution, after items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 4.53 (5.47)

Supplementary disclosures

Jan-Sep 2026, continuing and discontinued operations

Orders received amounted to SEK 41,709 M (38,530)

Net sales totaled SEK 38,210 M (39,788)

Operating profit before items affecting comparability totaled SEK 1,229 M (1,246)

Operating profit after items affecting comparability totaled SEK 1,031 M (1,246)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 960 M (1,146)

Profit after tax was SEK 711 M (865)

Earnings per share after dilution, before items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 8.86 (8.85)

Earnings per share after dilution, after items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 7.25 (8.85)

NCC Industry reported as a discontinued operation

As of the third quarter of 2026, NCC Industry is reported as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5, following the binding agreement to divest the business. Industry is therefore reported separately from NCC's continuing operations, even though the transaction has not yet been completed.

As the transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027, and Industry will remain part of the NCC Group until then and continue to contribute to the Group's earnings and cash flow, NCC also provides supplementary financial information as if IFRS 5 had not been applied. This information includes both continuing and discontinued operations and is referred to as "Supplementary disclosures".

It should be noted that operating profit from continuing operations bears the majority of central Group costs as well as, to some extent, costs for support functions, which are reported within Other and eliminations. Following the divestment, central costs will be adjusted to NCC's new structure. More generally, support costs will be adapted to the needs of the continuing operations. For example, decisions have already been made on cost savings related to NCC's largest office in Sweden.

Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and CFO Katarina Wilson will present the interim report at a webcast and teleconference on November 3, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (CET). The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 8.00 a.m. (CET).

Link to webcast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.



SE: +46 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 203 059 58 63

US: +1 631 570 56 13



This is the type of information that NCC AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was issued for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on November 3, 2026 at 7.10 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Katarina Wilson, CFO, +46 703 62 87 03

Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.