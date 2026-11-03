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WKN: A2AHSD | ISIN: SE0007665823 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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RESURS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs Holding Interim Report January-September 2026

Resurs Holding publishes the interim report for the period January-September 2026

1 January - 30 September 2026, compared with the same period last year*

  • Lending to the public increased 2% and amounted to SEK 39,976 million (39,258).
  • Operating income decreased 2% and amounted to SEK 2,762 million (2,804).
  • C/I before credit losses was 50.8% (60.0%, and excluding items affecting comparability 48.4%), and increased driven by investments in the business.
  • The credit loss ratio decreased to 2.5% (3.0%).
  • Operating profit increased to SEK 628 million (219, and excluding items affecting comparability 546).
  • The Total Capital Ratio amounted to 18.0% (18.1%), 395 bps above regulatory requirements.
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio amounted to 14.7% (15.8%), 491 bps above regulatory requirements.

*Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website.

CONTACT PERSONS:
Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se
Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, +46-709-84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans, savings and corporate financing services. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the third quarter of 2026, the Group had 777 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 40.0 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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