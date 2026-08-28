Resurs Holding AB (publ): IKEA Norway chooses Resurs as new payment solutions partner

Resurs signs a new agreement with IKEA in Norway to deliver payment and financing solutions. This marks a milestone in Resurs' strategic development and further strengthens the company's position as a leading partner for retail and consumer finance in the Nordic region.

IKEA is one of the world's most well-known retail companies and holds a strong position in the Norwegian market, with seven stores and a well-established e-commerce platform via ikea.no.

Through its franchisee Ingka, IKEA Norway has been seeking a long-term partner capable of providing a robust, scalable, and customer-centric payment solution for its customers. With nearly 50 years of experience in payment and financing solutions, Resurs was able to meet IKEA's requirements.

- Our ambition is to be the leading Nordic partner for retailers looking to offer flexible and attractive financing solutions to their customers. The agreement with IKEA Norway is an important milestone for us and a clear testament to the strength of our offering and the strong demand we are seeing in the market. We provide some of the most competitive solutions available to many of the Nordic region's leading retailers, and we are very proud to now offer IKEA's customers in Norway our seamless and secure financing solutions, says Magnus Fredin, CEO of Resurs Bank.

The agreement includes a Buy Now, Pay Later solution that will be integrated directly into ikea.no, giving customers the option of paying by invoice with a 30-day payment period or splitting their purchase over three or four months. The solution provides greater flexibility and choice by enabling customers to shop today and pay later, while the seamless checkout integration contributes to a simple, secure, and smooth purchasing experience.

The launch took place August 27.



More information: Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, Resurs, +46-709 84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans, savings and corporate financing services. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Group had 812 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 40.5 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.