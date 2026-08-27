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WKN: A2AHSD | ISIN: SE0007665823 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 20:47
3,165 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
RESURS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs Holding Interim Report January-June 2026

1 January-30 June 2026, compared with the same period last year*

  • Lending to the public increased 4% and amounted to SEK 40,521 million (38,999).
  • Operating income increased 1% and amounted to SEK 1,862 million (1,851).
  • C/I before credit losses was 52.3% (67.2%, and excluding items affecting comparability 49.6%), and increased, driven by investments in the business.
  • The credit loss ratio decreased to 2.6% (3.2%).
  • Operating profit increased to SEK 380 million (-15, and excluding items affecting comparability 312).
  • The Total Capital Ratio increased and amounted to 19.0% (17.9%).
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased and amounted to 15.7% (15.5%).

* Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website under "Financial data."

MORE INFORMATION:
Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se
Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, +46-709-84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING
Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans, savings and corporate financing services. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Group had 812 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 40.5 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.