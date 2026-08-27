Resurs Holding AB (publ): Resurs Holding Interim Report January-June 2026

1 January-30 June 2026, compared with the same period last year*

Lending to the public increased 4% and amounted to SEK 40,521 million (38,999).

Operating income increased 1% and amounted to SEK 1,862 million (1,851).

C/I before credit losses was 52.3% (67.2%, and excluding items affecting comparability 49.6%), and increased, driven by investments in the business.

The credit loss ratio decreased to 2.6% (3.2%).

Operating profit increased to SEK 380 million (-15, and excluding items affecting comparability 312).

The Total Capital Ratio increased and amounted to 19.0% (17.9%).

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio increased and amounted to 15.7% (15.5%).

* Certain performance measures provided in this report have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS or the capital adequacy rules, meaning that they are alternative performance measures. Calculations and reconciliation of these performance measures against information in the financial statements are provided on the website under "Financial reports." Definitions of performance measures are provided on the website under "Financial data."

MORE INFORMATION:

Sofie Tarring Lindell, CFO and Head of IR, +46-73-644 33 95, sofie.tarringlindell@resurs.se

Måns Renntun, Head of Communications, +46-709-84 96 20, mans.renntun@resurs.se

ABOUT RESURS HOLDING

Resurs Holding (Resurs), which operates through the subsidiary Resurs Bank, is the leader in retail finance in the Nordic region, offering payment solutions, consumer loans, savings and corporate financing services. Since its start in 1977, Resurs Bank has established itself as a leading partner for sales-driven payment and loyalty solutions in retail and e-commerce, and Resurs has thus built a customer base of approximately six million private customers in the Nordics. The Resurs Group operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. At the end of the second quarter of 2026, the Group had 812 employees and a loan portfolio of SEK 40.5 billion. Resurs Bank has had a banking licence since 2001 and is under the supervision of Finansinspektionen.