Moberg Pharma AB: Moberg Pharma granted U.S. patent relating to improved dosing of MOB-015

STOCKHOLM, November 3, 2026. Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent relating to an improved dosing regimen for MOB-015, the company's topical drug for onychomycosis. The U.S. is the first market in which a patent application relating to the improved dosing has been granted.

The patent covers new dosing approaches for MOB-015 and is based on a combination of clinical results, including from inter alia the studies supporting the European approval of MOB-015, and also the company's most recently completed Phase 3 study in North America.

The granted U.S. patent represents an important addition to Moberg Pharma's intellectual property portfolio, with a projected expiry date in December 2041. Patent applications relating to the dosing of MOB-015 have also been filed in other markets and remain under examination.

The U.S., where Moberg Pharma holds all rights to MOB-015, is the largest single onychomycosis market globally and an important part of Moberg Pharma's long-term strategy. The company's ambition is to conduct an additional Phase 3 study to support a future FDA approval, and the newly granted patent further strengthens the foundation for the U.S. opportunity.

In the near term, Moberg Pharma remains focused on the markets where MOB-015 is already approved or where commercial partnerships are in place. MOB-015 is currently approved in 14 countries and is marketed as Terclara® in Sweden and Norway, where it is the market leader. Preparations are underway for a broader international rollout, including launches together with Karo Healthcare under the Lamisil® brand.

"We are very pleased that the first patent relating to the improved dosing of MOB-015 has now been granted in the U.S. The patent builds on the extensive clinical data generated with MOB-015 and represents an important addition to our intellectual property portfolio. As we evaluate the optimal development and partnership strategy for the U.S., strengthening the intellectual property position around MOB-015 is an important part of creating long-term value from the asset," says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: +46 8 522 307 01, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About this information

Moberg Pharma is releasing this information in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was released for public distribution through the contact named above, on November 3, 2026, at 8:00 am CET.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's drug MOB-015 is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis (nail fungus) with market approval in 14 countries. Phase 3 clinical trials for MOB-015 involving more than 800 patients indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. MOB-015 is sold in Sweden, Norway and Israel under the brand name Terclara®. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in various regions including Europe, APAC, Canada and China. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed under Small Cap on Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).