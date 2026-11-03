NOBA Bank Group AB (publ): The nomination committee proposes the election of Patrick Lapveteläinen as new chairman of the board of directors

NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ("NOBA") has today been informed that its nomination committee proposes the election of Patrick Lapveteläinen as new chairman of the board of directors to the extraordinary general meeting of NOBA to be held at the end of November 2026. Patrick Lapveteläinen succeeds Hans-Ole Jochumsen who will step down from the board of directors in connection with the extraordinary general meeting.

Patrick Lapveteläinen has been a member of the board of directors of NOBA since the 2026 annual general meeting. He is currently chairman of the board of directors of Mandatum Oyj and Mandatum Asset Management Ltd, as well as board member of Projekti GH Oy and Svenska Handelshögskolan. Previously he served as Group Chief Investment Officer at Sampo Plc and as a member of the Sampo Group Executive Committee. He has also held board assignments in, among others, the If P&C Insurance Group. Patrick holds a Master of Science in Economics from the Swedish School of Economics and Business Administration in Finland.

Robert Furuhjelm, chairman of the nomination committee, commented: "We are very pleased to propose Patrick Lapveteläinen as the new chairman of the board of directors. Drawing on his extensive experience in board leadership, banking and capital markets, Patrick brings valuable expertise and a forward-looking leadership that we believe will be of great value to the board of directors and NOBA's continued development. The nomination committee would also like to express its sincere gratitude to Hans-Ole Jochumsen for his significant contributions and leadership during his tenure as chairman of the board of directors".

The nomination committee's proposal entails that the board of directors will comprise Patrick Lapveteläinen (chair), Christopher Ekdahl, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Martin Tivéus, Ricard Wennerklint, Ragnhild Wiborg as well as the employee representative Leslie Restovic Lopez.

The nomination committee's complete proposals will be presented in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting. The nomination committee comprises Robert Furuhjelm (appointed by Nordic Capital), Ville Talasmäki (appointed by Sampo) and Mikko Timonen (appointed by OP Cooperative). In addition, the chair of the board of directors, Hans-Ole Jochumsen serves as an adjunct member of the nomination committee, but has not participated in its deliberations regarding the proposal above. Robert Furuhjelm is the chair of the nomination committee.

For further information, please contact:

Rickard Strand, Head of Investor Relations

ir@noba.bank

Oliver Hofmann, Head of Communications & ESG

press@noba.bank

About NOBA Bank Group

With a diversified offering through our four brands - Nordax Bank, Bank Norwegian, Svensk Hypotekspension and DBT - and over two million customers, we have the size, knowledge and scalability required to enable financial health for more people. NOBA provides specialized, customer-centric financial offerings that are sustainable for the individual, the SME, the bank and society at large, today and in the future. The NOBA group has around 750 full-time employees and is active in eight markets. As of 26 September 2025, the NOBA share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more about NOBA and our brands at www.noba.bank.



This information is information that NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-03 08:15 CET.