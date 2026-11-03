Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in central Portugal has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 3, 2026: The operating assets of Iberoair, Lda. ("Iberoair") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Iberoair is based in Águeda Portugal and provides compressed air equipment and related services.

The company serves a broad range of industrial customers, including ceramics, light manufacturing and mechanical industries primarily in central Portugal.

"We are pleased to welcome Iberoair to the Group and note that this further expands our presence in Portugal to the benefit of our customers," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.

The purchase price is not disclosed. As a part of the acquisition 20 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.

The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: