Atlas Copco AB: Compressed air distributor in central Portugal has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 3, 2026: The operating assets of Iberoair, Lda. ("Iberoair") has become part of Atlas Copco Group.
Iberoair is based in Águeda Portugal and provides compressed air equipment and related services.
The company serves a broad range of industrial customers, including ceramics, light manufacturing and mechanical industries primarily in central Portugal.
"We are pleased to welcome Iberoair to the Group and note that this further expands our presence in Portugal to the benefit of our customers," said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President Compressor Technique.
The purchase price is not disclosed. As a part of the acquisition 20 employees will join Atlas Copco Group.
The company becomes part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.
For more information please contact:
Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com
Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com
About Atlas Copco Group:
Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2025, the Group had revenues of BSEK 168, and at year end about 56 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com