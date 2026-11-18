Nacka, Sweden, November 18, 2026: C.H. Spencer LLC ("C.H. Spencer") has been divested and no longer constitutes a part of Atlas Copco Group.

Following a strategic review by the service division within the Power Technique business area

C.H. Spencer, located in Salt Lake City, USA, has been divested. C.H. Spencer is a distributor of fluid handling equipment, providing both equipment sales and aftermarket parts.

"We thank C.H. Spencer and employees for the hard work and contribution to the Group and wish them all the best on their continued journey," said Andrew Walker, President Power Technique business area.

The company has approximately 30 employees. C.H. Spencer became a part of the Atlas Copco Group in 2017.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: