Nacka, Sweden, November 23, 2026: Novasen Co., Ltd. ("Novasen"), a South Korean company developing and manufacturing pressure control valves for the semiconductor and flat panel display industry, will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Novasen is based in Busan, South Korea, and also has operations in China. The company develops and manufactures advanced pressure control valves and related solutions. These are used in the production of semiconductors and flat panel displays.

"Novasen has built strong application know-how in pressure control technology by working closely with original equipment manufacturers in the semiconductor and flat panel display industries," said Koen Lauwers, President Vacuum Technique business area. "Their advanced pressure control valves complement our existing vacuum valve portfolio. Together, we will be even better placed to further develop and deliver integrated vacuum solutions to the semiconductor and flat panel display industry."

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2025, Novasen had revenues of approximately BKRW 3.53 (MSEK 21.9*). About 40 employees will join Atlas Copco Group as part of the acquisition.

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026. The company will become part of the Semiconductor Chamber Solutions division within the Vacuum Technique business area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Head of Group Media and External Relations

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: