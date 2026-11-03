Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
FC

WKN: A3C5RW | ISIN: SE0016609846 | Ticker-Symbol: 87I
Frankfurt
03.11.26 | 08:01
0,621 Euro
-0,16 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6700,76509:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 08:35 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flat Capital AB: Defensor after its first year: strong progress and continued investment in Sweden's defence capabilities

Defensor Group AB ("Defensor") provides an update on the group's business performance and development during 2026. Just over a year since its establishment, Defensor has built a Nordic defence industry group operating across several critical capability areas, with substantial investment in production capacity, specialist expertise and product development. The group is further strengthening its management team with the recruitment of Irma Nisu as Chief Financial Officer and Carl Insulander as Chief Legal Officer.

Based on its current assessment, Defensor expects full-year 2026 revenue to exceed SEK 1 billion on a pro forma basis, including 100 per cent of its subsidiaries' revenue for the full year. The EBITA margin is expected to remain broadly in line with the previous year, at approximately 25 per cent. Growth in 2026 has been driven primarily by the C-UAS capability area. As is common across the defence industry, major projects and deliveries account for a significant share of Defensor's business, meaning that revenue and earnings can vary materially between reporting periods and from year to year.

For further information, please refer to Defensor's press release: https://www.defensorgroup.se/en/newsroom/defensor-after-its-first-year-strong-progress-and-continued-investment-in-swedens-defence-capabilities/

Flat Capital owns approximately 59 per cent of Defensor, which represented approximately 22 per cent of Flat's net asset value as of 30 September 2026.

For further information:
Rickard El Tarzi, CEO, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 622 38 71

About Flat Capital
Flat Capital is a listed investment company with an unusually uncomplicated business idea: to invest in what creates the greatest value over time, as cost-effectively as possible. Flat has a broad investment mandate across sectors, geographies and asset classes. What the portfolio companies have in common is that they challenge established structures. Flat consists of a small team, combined with Sebastian Siemiatkowski's experience and global network. This means that Flat has access to unique opportunities and can act quickly and resource-efficiently. The result has been a track record of highly successful investments since its founding. Flat Capital is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has more than 25,000 shareholders. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.