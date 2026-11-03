

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation increased marginally in October after easing to the lowest level in nearly five years, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 29.77 percent in October from 29.73 percent in September. The expected inflation rate was 29.56 percent.



The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated somewhat to 27.73 percent from 27.62 percent. Transportation charges were 36.39 percent higher, and housing costs grew 40.24 percent. Costs related to information and communication showed an increase of 27.33 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 2.58 percent versus a 1.84 percent rise in September.



Separate official data showed that producer price inflation rose to 27.41 percent in October from 27.38 percent in the prior month. Mining and quarrying prices alone grew 35.12 percent from last year, and manufacturing prices were 29.04 percent higher.



Monthly, producer prices rose 1.65 percent, slower than the 2.07 percent gain in September.



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