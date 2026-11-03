Fiddler will bring agent observability to the Falcon platform, so enterprises can see what every agent did, understand why it acted, and prove it stayed within its task

Fal.Con Europe 2026-- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fiddler AI, a leader in AI agent observability and explainability. Fiddler will bring pre-deployment evaluation, continuous behavioral accountability, and agent explainability to the Falcon platform. Enterprises can scale AI faster and answer for the actions their agents take.

Together with the Falcon Guardian innovations announced today, CrowdStrike will deliver comprehensive AI security and AI safety: Guardian secures agents from attack and misuse; Fiddler validates they behaved as intended.

"Every company is deploying agents and asking the same thing: what are agents actually doing?" said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "When a regulator or your board asks what an agent did, saying 'the model did it' is not an answer. Fiddler is the flight recorder for every agent: the observability to explain exactly what an agent did and why. This level of agent visibility and control enables AI safety."

Delivering AI Observability to Understand Agent Intent

AI agents are goal-seeking. They hit an obstacle, find another path. An agent can hold valid credentials and approved tools and still make unsupported decisions, ignore instructions, or claim work it never completed. They don't have to be compromised to create risk. AI observability gives enterprises visibility into agent behavior. Explainability goes further, showing why agents make decisions and where things go wrong. Enterprises have to be able to say what an agent actually did, and why, a conversation they will increasingly have with auditors, regulators, boards, and heads of risk.

The Enterprise AI Control Plane

CrowdStrike can already establish AI agents as trusted identities tied to the human behind them, grant access to enterprise systems based on real-time risk, and secure agents at runtime. Fiddler will extend the Falcon platform across the agent lifecycle, evaluating agents before deployment, accounting for their behavior in production, and explaining the decisions they make. Fiddler will be sold as part of the Falcon platform as Falcon Observe, generally available in Q4 FY27.

Pre-Deployment Evaluation: Evaluate agent accuracy, task completion, and policy compliance across prompts, models, and configurations before production, ensuring agents behave as designed.

Evaluate agent accuracy, task completion, and policy compliance across prompts, models, and configurations before production, ensuring agents behave as designed. Agent Traceability: Trace agent decisions, reasoning paths, and tool calls across the full agent hierarchy to pinpoint why agents acted and where failures occurred.

Trace agent decisions, reasoning paths, and tool calls across the full agent hierarchy to pinpoint why agents acted and where failures occurred. Behavioral Accountability: Detect behavioral drift, hallucinations, and unintended actions in production, and show exactly what happened.

Detect behavioral drift, hallucinations, and unintended actions in production, and show exactly what happened. Auditable Governance: Track agent decisions and actions across first-party, third-party, and coding agents, providing evidence for compliance and audits.

Track agent decisions and actions across first-party, third-party, and coding agents, providing evidence for compliance and audits. AI Cost Control: Track token usage and spend across agents, and reduce evaluation costs by up to 98% using purpose-built models without external LLM calls.

Track token usage and spend across agents, and reduce evaluation costs by up to 98% using purpose-built models without external LLM calls. Framework Support: Instrument agents through OpenTelemetry, with support for LangGraph, Amazon Bedrock, AWS Strands, and Google ADK, so enterprises gain explainability across the frameworks they already run.

Instrument agents through OpenTelemetry, with support for LangGraph, Amazon Bedrock, AWS Strands, and Google ADK, so enterprises gain explainability across the frameworks they already run. Unified Falcon Telemetry: Correlate agent behavior with Falcon identity, cloud, and runtime intelligence to understand decisions in the context of enterprise risk.

"We started Fiddler to help enterprises answer a fundamental question: can I trust what my AI agents are doing?" said Krishna Gade, CEO and co-founder of Fiddler. "As AI security and observability converge, enterprises need to understand their agents' actions, intervene when they go off course, and explain why. Joining CrowdStrike lets us deliver that on the world's leading security platform on a global scale, giving enterprises the confidence to put agents to work in their most critical operations."

Transaction Details

The purchase price is contemplated to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's fourth quarter of FY27, subject to customary closing conditions.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition to CrowdStrike and its customers, CrowdStrike's plans to integrate Fiddler's technology and operations, and the closing of the acquisition. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the satisfaction of conditions to closing the acquisition, CrowdStrike's ability to integrate Fiddler's technology and operations, and other risks described in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including CrowdStrike's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jake Schuster

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com