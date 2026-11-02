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WKN: 895791 | ISIN: US4131601027 | Ticker-Symbol: HMC
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 08:59
10,550 Euro
+15,68 % +1,430
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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HARMONIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
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HARMONIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
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10,50010,65011:29
10,45010,60011:24
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 21:05 Uhr
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Harmonic Inc.: Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 64% year over year to $148.8 million, well above the high end of guidance
Rest-of-Market revenue more than doubled year over year to a record 46% of total revenue
Company raises full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $545 million - $555 million

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2026.

"Our accelerating momentum led to a breakout third quarter with revenue growing 64% year over year, driven mainly by Rest-of-Market growth which more than doubled year over year," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Additionally, we continued executing on our strategy by introducing new fiber and intelligence products including our Recon platform, Oyster+, cOS Loop and cOS SensAI. We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth while simultaneously investing to significantly increase our addressable markets as outlined in our recent Investor Day."

Financial and Business Highlights for Continuing Operations


Q3 2026


GAAP


Non-GAAP


(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$

148.8


$

n/a

Operating profit (1)


26.2



33.0

Net income per share (1)

$

0.16


$

0.23

  • Backlog and deferred revenue of $534.0 million, an increase of 58%, compared to $338 million last year
  • Cash: $142.8 million at October 2, 2026, compared to $124.1 million at December 31, 2025
  • $160 million available under our revolving credit facility at October 2, 2026, compared to $85 million at July 3, 2026, due to a $75 million repayment in the third quarter

Business Highlights

  • Commercially deployed our cOS solution with 167 customers, serving 52.6 million CPE devices, with ongoing expansion across all tier-1 accounts and new customer wins
  • Rest-of-Market bookings represented over 60% of total Q3 bookings, reflecting meaningful progress in customer diversification
  • Launched cOS SensAI, a recurring revenue service, in September following extended trials; secured first customer wins and began migrating existing cloud customers to the platform
  • Unveiled Recon, developed in collaboration with Comcast, extending Harmonic's intelligence portfolio to fiber reliability and helping operators detect and resolve network issues before subscribers are affected
  • Acquired a vendor-agnostic fiber management and provisioning platform company

_________________________________
(1) Includes stranded costs of approximately $1.5 million for Q3 2026.

Discontinued Operations - Video Business

The results of the Company's Video Business are presented as held-for-sale and discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated balance sheets for all periods presented in this press release. As previously announced, on December 8, 2025, the Company entered into a Put Option Agreement to sell its Video business to Leone Media Inc. (d/b/a MediaKind) for a purchase price of $145 million in cash (the "Disposition"). On March 20, 2026, MediaKind and the Company executed the Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA") for the Disposition.

On June 16, 2026, the Company and MediaKind completed the Disposition. Proceeds from the sale were $137.9 million paid at closing, subject to final post-closing adjustments under the terms of the APA. Following the Disposition, Harmonic operates as a pure-play broadband company with a single reportable segment: Broadband. As such, and unless stated otherwise, all results presented in the following table reflect those of continuing operations. The Company and MediaKind are in the process of finalizing the post-closing adjustments, which are currently expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

Select Financial Information for Continuing Operations


GAAP


Non-GAAP

Key Financial Results

Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q3 2025


(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Net revenue

$

148.8


$

133.5


$

90.5



n/a



n/a



n/a

Operating profit (1)

$

26.2


$

23.6


$

4.0


$

33.0


$

31.3


$

10.1

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.16


$

0.16


$

(0.00)


$

0.23


$

0.21


$

0.07



















Other Financial Information










Q3 2026


Q2 2026


Q3 2025



(Unaudited, in millions)

Bookings for the quarter

$

105.9


$

144.3


$

97.4

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end

$

534.0


$

587.6


$

338.0

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end

$

142.8


$

231.9


$

127.4



















Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

_________________________________
(1) Includes stranded costs of approximately $1.5 million in Q3 2026, $2.3 million in Q2 2026, and $2.2 million in Q3 2025.

GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations


Q4 2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Net revenue

$

141


$

151

Gross margin %


51.0 %



52.0 %

Operating profit (2)

$

22


$

28

Tax rate


31.0 %



31.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.13


$

0.16

Shares (3)


109.2



109.2


2026 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Net revenue

$

545


$

555

Gross margin %


51.9 %



52.3 %

Operating profit (2)

$

93


$

99

Tax rate


31.0 %



31.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.54


$

0.57

Shares (3)


110.2



110.2

Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for Continuing Operations


Q4 2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Gross margin %


51.0 %



52.0 %

Gross profit

$

72


$

79

Operating profit (2)

$

28


$

34

Tax rate


23.0 %



23.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.19


$

0.23

Shares (3)


109.2



109.2


2026 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and per share data)

Low


High

Gross margin %


52.1 %



52.4 %

Gross profit

$

284


$

291

Operating profit (2)

$

118


$

124

Tax rate


23.0 %



23.0 %

Net income per share

$

0.80


$

0.84

Shares (3)


110.2



110.2

_________________________________
(1)Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum due to rounding.
(2)Includes approximately $1.5 million and $7.6 million of stranded costs associated with the Video business divestiture for Q4 2026 and FY 2026, respectively.
(3) Diluted shares assume stock price of $11.98 (Q3 2026 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, November 2, 2026. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3ab9c6deda3a4df08222bd943609a117. A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (Nasdaq: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband solutions, is transforming multi-gigabit connectivity. The company's industry-leading cOS virtualized broadband platform, suite of solutions for fiber and DOCSIS, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered network intelligence solutions, enable broadband service providers to simplify operations, deliver exceptional subscriber experiences and expand revenue streams. With thousands of vCMTS servers and hundreds of thousands of RPDs deployed globally, Harmonic powers next-generation broadband services with five-nines reliability. Anchored with a customer-first approach and driven by a legacy of innovation, Harmonic supports broadband service providers at every stage of their network evolution. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue; gross margins; operating expenses; operating income (loss), including stranded costs associated with the disposition of the Video business; tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to, in no particular order, the following: customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable or telco industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband business will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of goodwill, fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Divestiture related employee compensation costs - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to employee compensation costs resulting from the divestiture.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income. This non-recurring adjustment has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP tax rate and non-GAAP financial measures, as management believes exclusion of this item provides more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating performance.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)



October 2, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

142,841


$

124,105

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $413 and $227 as of
October 2, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively


117,110



85,935

Inventories


94,825



47,840

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


24,856



12,530

Assets held for sale


-



223,961

Total current assets


379,632



494,371

Property and equipment, net


23,577



25,648

Operating lease right-of-use assets


11,596



13,687

Goodwill


64,587



60,900

Deferred income taxes, net


90,910



104,043

Other non-current assets


18,801



19,834

Total assets

$

589,103


$

718,483

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Current portion of long-term debt

$

2,944


$

2,944

Accounts payable


56,435



23,093

Deferred revenue


20,435



31,519

Operating lease liabilities


5,563



6,433

Other current liabilities


70,781



48,288

Liabilities to be disposed of


-



85,671

Total current liabilities


156,158



197,948

Long-term debt


33,410



109,140

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


12,208



14,664

Other non-current liabilities


11,771



13,485

Total liabilities


213,547



335,237

Stockholders' equity:






Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or
outstanding


-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 108,965 and
111,186 shares issued and outstanding at October 2, 2026 and December 31,
2025, respectively


109



111

Additional paid-in capital


2,488,443



2,466,177

Accumulated deficit


(2,103,595)



(2,076,406)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(9,401)



(6,636)

Total stockholders' equity


375,556



383,246

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

589,103


$

718,483

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


October 2, 2026


September 26, 2025


October 2, 2026


September 26, 2025

Revenue:












Appliance and integration

$

137,187


$

76,179


$

357,962


$

220,305

SaaS and service


11,651



14,313



46,033



41,983

Total net revenue


148,838



90,492



403,995



262,288

Cost of revenue:












Appliance and integration


67,726



42,253



174,997



116,339

SaaS and service


3,993



5,940



18,376



17,384

Total cost of revenue


71,719



48,193



193,373



133,723

Total gross profit


77,119



42,299



210,622



128,565

Operating expenses:












Research and development


23,558



18,701



65,638



56,357

Selling, general and administrative


27,300



18,681



74,215



58,944

Asset impairment and related charges


205



-



633



1,637

Restructuring and related charges


(103)



887



(103)



1,315

Total operating expenses


50,960



38,269



140,383



118,253

Income from operations


26,159



4,030



70,239



10,312

Interest income (expense), net


231



(1,001)



(1,930)



(3,402)

Other income (expense), net


(591)



440



(1,212)



(1,373)

Income before income taxes


25,799



3,469



67,097



5,537

Provision for income taxes


7,705



3,984



22,304



4,540

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax


18,094



(515)



44,793



997

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


(3,456)



3,209



(25,170)



10,508

Net income

$

14,638


$

2,694


$

19,623


$

11,505













Net income (loss) per share:












Basic:












Continuing operations

$

0.17


$

(0.00)


$

0.41


$

0.01

Discontinued operations


(0.04)



0.02



(0.23)



0.09

Basic net income per share

$

0.13


$

0.02


$

0.18


$

0.10













Diluted:












Continuing operations

$

0.16


$

(0.00)


$

0.41


$

0.01

Discontinued operations


(0.03)



0.02



(0.23)



0.09

Diluted net income per share

$

0.13


$

0.02


$

0.18


$

0.10













Weighted average common shares:












Basic


109,111



112,982



109,161



114,221

Diluted


110,259



112,982



110,433



114,602

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended


October 2, 2026


September 26, 2025

Cash flows from Continuing and Discontinued Operations






Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

19,623


$

11,505

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation


8,315



8,215

Asset impairment and related charges


633



1,637

Stock-based compensation


27,524



23,486

Foreign currency remeasurement


(88)



446

Deferred income taxes, net


21,875



(3,120)

Loss on divestiture


6,566



-

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories


1,429



2,789

Other


95



61

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable, net


(35,481)



74,121

Inventories


(51,525)



(3,944)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(11,021)



10,359

Accounts payable


34,264



(13,785)

Deferred revenues


(4,252)



1,173

Other liabilities


5,992



(17,265)

Net cash provided by operating activities


23,949



95,678

Cash flows from investing activities:






Net proceeds from divestiture, net of cash retained and transaction costs (1)


131,963



-

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired


(1,809)



-

Purchases of property and equipment


(5,831)



(8,404)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


124,323



(8,404)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from long-term debt


170,000



95,000

Repayment of long-term debt and other borrowings


(248,644)



(101,897)

Repurchase of common stock


(46,582)



(65,757)

Proceeds from other borrowings


-



3,835

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees


4,534



5,983

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards


(6,740)



(3,795)

Net cash used in financing activities


(127,432)



(66,631)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


(2,089)



5,283

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash


18,751



25,926

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (2)


124,461



101,789

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

143,212


$

127,715







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period






Cash and cash equivalents

$

142,841


$

127,376

Restricted cash included in other current assets


371



339

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed
consolidated statement of cash flows

$

143,212


$

127,715

_________________________________
1 Net proceeds from divestiture includes transaction costs of $3.8 million and cash retained in the business sold of $2.1 million.
2 Restricted cash included in other current assets was $0.4 million and $0.3 million as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively.

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended


October 2, 2026


September 26, 2025

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:






Income tax payments, net

$

5,532


$

14,496

Interest payments, net


1,999



2,897

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:






Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid


934



968

Acquisition holdback consideration not yet paid

$

1,631


$

-

Harmonic Inc.

Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended


October 2, 2026


July 3, 2026


September 26, 2025

Geography












Americas

$

133,063

90 %


$

120,603

91 %


$

80,040

88 %

EMEA


10,993

7 %



8,421

6 %



9,717

11 %

APAC


4,782

3 %



4,438

3 %



735

1 %

Total

$

148,838

100 %


$

133,462

100 %


$

90,492

100 %













Customer












Top 2 customers (1)

$

80,103

54 %


$

84,053

63 %


$

56,306

62 %

Rest-of-Market


68,735

46 %



49,409

37 %



34,186

38 %

Total

$

148,838

100 %


$

133,462

100 %


$

90,492

100 %







Nine Months Ended






October 2, 2026


September 26, 2025

Geography












Americas





$

360,096

89 %


$

235,346

90 %

EMEA






29,873

7 %



24,113

9 %

APAC






14,026

4 %



2,829

1 %

Total





$

403,995

100 %


$

262,288

100 %













Customer












Top 2 customers (1)





$

235,257

58 %


$

165,420

63 %

Rest-of-Market






168,738

42 %



96,868

37 %

Total





$

403,995

100 %


$

262,288

100 %

(1) Based on largest subscriber footprint

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended October 2, 2026


Revenue


Gross
Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$

148,838


$

77,119


$

50,960


$

26,159


$

(360)


$

18,094

Stock-based compensation


-



402



(5,655)



6,057



-



6,057

Restructuring and related charges


-



-



103



(103)



-



(103)

Non-recurring advisory fees


-



-



(214)



214



-



214

Divestiture related employee compensation costs


-



-



(450)



450



-



450

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)


-



-



(205)



205



-



205

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments


-



-



-



-



-



202

Total adjustments


-



402



(6,421)



6,823



-



7,025

Non-GAAP

$

148,838


$

77,521


$

44,539


$

32,982


$

(360)


$

25,119

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





51.8 %



34.2 %



17.6 %



(0.2) %



12.2 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





52.1 %



29.9 %



22.2 %



(0.2) %



16.9 %

Diluted net income per share:


















GAAP
















$

0.16

Non-GAAP
















$

0.23

Shares used in per share calculation:


















GAAP and Non-GAAP

















110,259


(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.2 million for right-of-use assets.


Three Months Ended July 3, 2026


Revenue


Gross
Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$

133,462


$

69,888


$

46,257


$

23,631


$

(1,661)


$

17,051

Stock-based compensation


-



808



(6,476)



7,284



-



7,284

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)


-



-



(428)



428



-



428

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments


-



-



-



-



-



(1,908)

Total adjustments


-



808



(6,904)



7,712



-



5,804

Non-GAAP

$

133,462


$

70,696


$

39,353


$

31,343


$

(1,661)


$

22,855

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





52.4 %



34.7 %



17.7 %



(1.2) %



12.8 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





53.0 %



29.5 %



23.5 %



(1.2) %



17.1 %

Diluted net income per share:


















GAAP
















$

0.16

Non-GAAP
















$

0.21

Shares used in per share calculation:


















GAAP and Non-GAAP

















109,682


(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.1 million for right-of-use assets and $0.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 26, 2025


Revenue


Gross
Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income
(Loss)

GAAP

$

90,492


$

42,299


$

38,269


$

4,030


$

(561)


$

(515)

Stock-based compensation


-



125



(5,032)



5,157



-



5,157

Restructuring and related charges


-



-



(887)



887



-



887

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments


-



-



-



-



-



1,986

Total adjustments


-



125



(5,919)



6,044



-



8,030

Non-GAAP

$

90,492


$

42,424


$

32,350


$

10,074


$

(561)


$

7,515

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





46.7 %



42.3 %



4.5 %



(0.6) %



(0.6) %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





46.9 %



35.7 %



11.1 %



(0.6) %



8.3 %

Diluted net income (loss) per share:


















GAAP
















$

(0.00)

Non-GAAP
















$

0.07

Shares used in per share calculation:


















GAAP

















112,982

Non-GAAP

















113,323


Nine Months Ended October 2, 2026


Revenue


Gross
Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$

403,995


$

210,622


$

140,383


$

70,239


$

(3,142)


$

44,793

Stock-based compensation


-



1,475



(17,430)



18,905



-



18,905

Restructuring and related charges


-



-



103



(103)



-



(103)

Non-recurring advisory fees


-



-



(214)



214



-



214

Divestiture related employee compensation costs


-



-



(450)



450



-



450

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)


-



-



(633)



633



-



633

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments


-



-



-



-



-



1,875

Total adjustments


-



1,475



(18,624)



20,099



-



21,974

Non-GAAP

$

403,995


$

212,097


$

121,759


$

90,338


$

(3,142)


$

66,767

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





52.1 %



34.7 %



17.4 %



(0.8) %



11.1 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





52.5 %



30.1 %



22.4 %



(0.8) %



16.5 %

Diluted net income per share:


















GAAP
















$

0.41

Non-GAAP
















$

0.60

Shares used in per share calculation:


















GAAP and Non-GAAP

















110,433


(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.3 million for right-of-use assets and $0.3 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.


Nine Months Ended September 26, 2025


Revenue


Gross
Profit


Total
Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Total
Non-
operating
Expense, net


Net Income

GAAP

$

262,288


$

128,565


$

118,253


$

10,312


$

(4,775)


$

997

Stock-based compensation


-



743



(15,086)



15,829



-



15,829

Restructuring and related charges


-



-



(1,315)



1,315



-



1,315

Lease-related asset impairment and other charges (1)


-



-



(1,637)



1,637



-



1,637

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments


-



-



-



-



-



(566)

Total adjustments


-



743



(18,038)



18,781



-



18,215

Non-GAAP

$

262,288


$

129,308


$

100,215


$

29,093


$

(4,775)


$

19,212

As a % of revenue (GAAP)





49.0 %



45.1 %



3.9 %



(1.8) %



0.4 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)





49.3 %



38.2 %



11.1 %



(1.8) %



7.3 %

Diluted net income per share:


















GAAP
















$

0.01

Non-GAAP
















$

0.17

Shares used in per share calculation:


















GAAP and Non-GAAP

















114,221


(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.4 million for right-of-use assets, $0.3 million for leasehold improvements, and $0.9 million related to the fair value
of other unrecoverable facility costs.

Harmonic Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1)

(In millions, except percentages and per share data)



Q4 2026 Financial Guidance


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Net Income

GAAP

$

141

to

$

151


$

72

to

$

79


$

50

to

$

51


$

22

to

$

28


$

14

to

$

18

Stock-based compensation



-






-






(6)






6






6



Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments



-






-






-






-






1



Total adjustments



-






-






(6)






6





7



7

Non-GAAP

$

141

to

$

151


$

72

to

$

79


$

44

to

$

45


$

28

to

$

34


$

21

to

$

25

As a % of revenue (GAAP)








51.0 %

to


52.0 %



35.5 %

to


33.8 %



15.6 %

to


18.5 %



9.9 %

to


11.9 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)








51.0 %

to


52.0 %



31.2 %

to


29.8 %



19.9 %

to


22.5 %



14.9 %

to


16.6 %

Diluted net income per share:






























GAAP

























$

0.13

to

$

0.16

Non-GAAP

























$

0.19

to

$

0.23

Shares used in per share calculation:






























GAAP and Non-GAAP

























109.2



FY 2026 Financial Guidance


Revenue


Gross Profit


Total Operating
Expense


Income from
Operations


Net Income

GAAP

$

545

to

$

555


$

283

to

$

290


$

190

to

$

191


$

93

to

$

99


$

59

to

$

63

Stock-based compensation



-






1






(23)






24






24



Lease-related asset impairment and related charges



-






-






(1)






1






1



Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments



-






-






-






-






4



Total adjustments



-






1






(24)






25





29

to


29

Non-GAAP

$

545

to

$

555


$

284

to

$

291


$

166

to

$

167


$

118

to

$

124


$

88

to

$

92

As a % of revenue (GAAP)








51.9 %

to


52.3 %



34.9 %

to


34.4 %



17.1 %

to


17.8 %



10.8 %

to


11.4 %

As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)








52.1 %

to


52.4 %



30.5 %

to


30.1 %



21.7 %

to


22.3 %



16.1 %

to


16.6 %

Diluted net income per share:






























GAAP

























$

0.54

to

$

0.57

Non-GAAP

























$

0.80

to

$

0.84

Shares used in per share calculation:






























GAAP and non-GAAP

























110.2

_________________________________
(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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