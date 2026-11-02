MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Achieved quarterly net sales of $536 million, a 15% GAAP increase and a 6% organic increase year-over-year

Generated GAAP operating income of $88 million, or 16.4% of sales, and adjusted operating income of $115 million, or 21.4% of sales

Recorded GAAP net income of $58 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, a decrease from prior year due to Autronica acquisition costs, and adjusted earnings of $81 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, an increase of 8% year-over-year

Completed the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security for $563 million, net of cash acquired

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global provider of advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures, MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

"The MSA team continued to advance our Accelerate strategy in the third quarter, delivering 15% sales growth," said Steve Blanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSA Safety. "We executed several strategic objectives, including closing the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security, launching the G1 City Edition SCBA, and continuing momentum in MSA+ connected safety, with an ALTAIR io 6 order that marked our largest MSA+ order to date. Together, these actions strengthen our safety technology portfolio, reinforce our market leadership, and enhance our ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth," Mr. Blanco added.

Financial Highlights























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per share data and percentages) 2026

2025

% Change (a)

2026

2025

% Change (a) Net Sales $ 536.4

$ 468.4

15 %

$1,503.4

$1,363.9

10 % GAAP





















Operating income 88.2

94.3

(6) %

293.2

257.9

14 % % of Net sales 16.4 %

20.1 %

(370) bps

19.5 %

18.9 %

60 bps Net income 58.4

69.6

(16) %

215.9

192.0

12 % Diluted EPS 1.51

1.77

(15) %

5.57

4.87

14 % Non-GAAP





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 130.7

$ 118.9

10 %

$ 383.4

$ 336.9

14 % % of Net sales 24.4 %

25.4 %

(100) bps

25.5 %

24.7 %

80 bps Adjusted operating income 114.9

103.7

11 %

337.2

292.7

15 % % of Net sales 21.4 %

22.1 %

(70) bps

22.4 %

21.5 %

90 bps Adjusted earnings 80.6

76.2

6 %

251.2

218.6

15 % Adjusted diluted EPS 2.09

1.94

8 %

6.48

5.55

17 % Free cash flow 68.2

100.5

(32) %

216.0

189.4

14 % Free cash flow conversion 117 %

144 %





100 %

99 %



Americas Segment





















Net sales $ 338.2

$ 313.3

8 %

$1,004.9

$ 926.6

8 % GAAP operating income 93.9

86.7

8 %

295.8

254.5

16 % % of Net sales 27.8 %

27.7 %

10 bps

29.4 %

27.5 %

190 bps Adjusted operating income 96.7

88.7

9 %

303.9

260.7

17 % % of Net sales 28.6 %

28.3 %

30 bps

30.2 %

28.1 %

210 bps International Segment





















Net sales $ 198.2

$ 155.1

28 %

$ 498.5

$ 437.3

14 % GAAP operating income 22.9

22.7

1 %

58.3

52.3

11 % % of Net sales 11.6 %

14.7 %

(310) bps

11.7 %

12.0 %

(30) bps Adjusted operating income 31.8

24.8

28 %

71.4

63.7

12 % % of Net sales 16.1 %

16.0 %

10 bps

14.3 %

14.6 %

(30) bps (a) Percentage change may not calculate exactly due to rounding.

"Our adjusted earnings per share increased by 8% and we continued to deliver strong free cash flow conversion. Our cash generation and disciplined capital allocation framework enabled the acquisition of Autronica Fire and Security and meaningful shareholder returns via dividends and share repurchases. With net leverage within our target range, we remain well positioned to pursue strategic growth opportunities. We are maintaining our full-year sales outlook of low-double-digit reported growth," stated Julie Beck, MSA Safety's Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call

MSA Safety will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2026 results. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast at http://investors.msasafety.com/ under the "News and Events" tab, subheading "Events & Presentations." Investors and interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-844-854-4415 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-6599 (international). When prompted, please instruct the operator to be joined into the MSA Safety Incorporated conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.msasafety.com/ shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for the next 90 days.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net sales $ 536,430

$ 468,445

$ 1,503,389

$ 1,363,900 Cost of products sold 292,199

250,829

790,287

732,179 Gross profit 244,231

217,616

713,102

631,721















Selling, general and administrative 132,377

102,852

354,133

308,895 Research and development 19,963

16,521

55,472

49,186 Restructuring charges 1,780

58

6,318

2,470 Currency exchange losses, net 1,876

3,875

3,971

13,237 Operating income 88,235

94,310

293,208

257,933















Interest expense 13,759

8,416

29,413

23,368 Other income, net (7,478)

(6,562)

(22,538)

(18,585) Total other expense, net 6,281

1,854

6,875

4,783















Income before income taxes 81,954

92,456

286,333

253,150 Provision for income taxes 23,558

22,843

70,474

61,159 Net income $ 58,396

$ 69,613

$ 215,859

$ 191,991















Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.51

$ 1.78

$ 5.58

$ 4.89 Diluted $ 1.51

$ 1.77

$ 5.57

$ 4.87















Basic shares outstanding 38,564

39,168

38,681

39,253 Diluted shares outstanding 38,647

39,280

38,776

39,380

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,248

$ 165,067 Trade receivables, net 374,211

306,452 Inventories 370,595

343,035 Other current assets 58,690

54,738 Total current assets 990,744

869,292







Property, plant and equipment, net 282,269

283,063 Prepaid pension cost 297,101

279,450 Goodwill 1,044,108

731,592 Intangible assets, net 558,574

299,127 Other noncurrent assets 105,516

91,850 Total assets $ 3,278,312

$ 2,554,374







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 33,098

$ 8,225 Accounts payable 145,800

110,775 Other current liabilities 194,800

170,211 Total current liabilities 373,698

289,211







Long-term debt, net 1,088,108

572,709 Pensions and other employee benefits 139,464

143,834 Deferred tax liabilities 172,328

127,540 Other noncurrent liabilities 70,727

54,068 Total shareholders' equity 1,433,987

1,367,012 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,278,312

$ 2,554,374

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Net income $ 58,396

$ 69,613

$ 215,859

$ 191,991 Depreciation and amortization 23,009

18,585

60,683

52,935 Change in working capital and other operating 907

24,264

(23,167)

(3,413) Cash flow from operating activities 82,312

112,462

253,375

241,513















Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (563,087)

-

(563,087)

(187,774) Capital expenditures (14,128)

(11,986)

(37,388)

(52,104) Property disposals and other investing -

-

36

19 Cash flow used in investing activities (577,215)

(11,986)

(600,439)

(239,859)















Change in debt 521,698

(49,892)

542,458

115,328 Cash dividends paid (20,834)

(20,757)

(62,248)

(61,638) Company stock purchases under repurchase program (12,683)

-

(88,809)

(39,995) Other financing (224)

(1,156)

(9,392)

(11,521) Cash flow (used in) from financing activities 487,957

(71,805)

382,009

2,174















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,900)

(5,690)

(12,477)

2,002















Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (12,846)

$ 22,981

$ 22,468

$ 5,830

MSA Safety Incorporated Sales by Product Group (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 233,935

44 %

$ 130,107

38 %

$ 103,828

52 % Fire Service(b)

173,214

32 %

119,179

35 %

54,035

27 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

129,281

24 %

88,960

27 %

40,321

21 % Total

$ 536,430

100 %

$ 338,246

100 %

$ 198,184

100 %

























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 191,188

41 %

$ 124,111

40 %

$ 67,077

43 % Fire Service(b)

158,654

34 %

109,497

35 %

49,157

32 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

118,603

25 %

79,742

25 %

38,861

25 % Total

$ 468,445

100 %

$ 313,350

100 %

$ 155,095

100 % (a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from the Autronica

Fire and Security acquisition from July 9, 2026 onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 616,154

41 %

$ 392,710

39 %

$ 223,444

45 % Fire Service(b)

494,378

33 %

343,514

34 %

150,864

30 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

392,857

26 %

268,711

27 %

124,146

25 % Total

$1,503,389

100 %

$1,004,935

100 %

$ 498,454

100 %

























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Consolidated

Americas

International



Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent

Dollars

Percent Detection(a)

$ 546,094

40 %

$ 361,176

39 %

$ 184,918

42 % Fire Service(b)

472,576

35 %

326,220

35 %

146,356

33 % Industrial PPE and Other(c)

345,230

25 %

239,253

26 %

105,977

25 % Total

$1,363,900

100 %

$ 926,649

100 %

$ 437,251

100 % (a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from the M&C

TechGroup acquisition from May 6, 2025, onward (Americas and International) and sales from the Autronica Fire and Security

acquisition from July 9, 2026 onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic sales change (Unaudited) Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 22 % 9 % 9 %

15 % Currency translation effects - % - % (2) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (20) % - % - %

(8) % Organic sales change 2 % 9 % 7 %

6 %













Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 13 % 5 % 14 %

10 % Currency translation effects (1) % (2) % (4) %

(2) % Less: Acquisitions (11) % - % - %

(4) % Organic sales change 1 % 3 % 10 %

4 %

Americas Segment

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 5 % 9 % 12 %

8 % Currency translation effects - % - % (3) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (1) % - % - %

- % Organic sales change 4 % 9 % 9 %

7 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 9 % 5 % 12 %

8 % Currency translation effects (1) % - % (3) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions (2) % - % - %

(1) % Organic sales change 6 % 5 % 9 %

6 %

International Segment

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 55 % 10 % 4 %

28 % Currency translation effects - % - % (1) %

- % Less: Acquisitions (59) % - % - %

(26) % Organic sales change (4) % 10 % 3 %

2 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2026

Detection(a) Fire

Service(b) Industrial PPE

and Other(c)

Net Sales GAAP reported sales change 21 % 3 % 17 %

14 % Currency translation effects (2) % (4) % (4) %

(3) % Less: Acquisitions (29) % - % - %

(12) % Organic sales change (10) % (1) % 13 %

(1) % (a) Detection includes Fixed Gas and Flame Detection and Portable Gas Detection. Detection includes sales from

M&C, acquired by the Company, from May 6th, 2025, onward (Americas and International). (b) Fire Service includes Breathing Apparatus and Firefighter Helmets and Protective Apparel. (c) Industrial PPE and Other includes Industrial Head Protection, Fall Protection and Non-Core.

Management believes that organic sales change is a useful metric for investors, as foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures can have a material impact on sales change trends. Organic sales change highlights ongoing business performance excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies, acquisitions and divestitures. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of organic sales change is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider sales change determined on a GAAP basis in addition to this non-GAAP financial measure.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted operating income (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Adjusted EBITDA from reportable segments $ 144,278

$ 128,487

$ 421,559

$ 367,651 Less:













Depreciation and amortization 15,784

14,973

46,252

43,258 Adjusted operating income from reportable segments 128,494

113,514

375,307

324,393 Less:













Corporate expenses 13,564

9,773

38,138

31,718 Adjusted operating income 114,930

103,741

337,169

292,675 Less:













Currency exchange losses, net 1,876

3,875

3,971

13,237 Restructuring charges 1,780

58

6,318

2,470 Acquisition-related amortization 8,072

3,595

14,841

9,033 Transaction and digital transformation costs (a) 14,967

1,903

18,831

10,002 GAAP operating income 88,235

94,310

293,208

257,933 Less:













Interest expense 13,759

8,416

29,413

23,368 Other income, net (7,478)

(6,562)

(22,538)

(18,585) Income before income taxes 81,954

92,456

286,333

253,150 Provision for income taxes 23,558

22,843

70,474

61,159 Net income $ 58,396

$ 69,613

$ 215,859

$ 191,991 (a) Transaction and digital transformation costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or

consulting fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures as well as costs associated

with strategic digital transformation efforts. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the

unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and operating ratios derived from non-GAAP measures. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding currency exchange gains / losses, restructuring charges, acquisition-related amortization, and transaction and digital transformation costs. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales to external customers. These metrics are consistent with how management evaluates segment results and makes strategic decisions about the business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The company's definition of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income and net income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change























Net income $ 58,396

$ 69,613

(16) %

$215,859

$191,991

12 %























Currency exchange losses, net 1,876

3,875





3,971

13,237



Restructuring charges 1,780

58





6,318

2,470



Acquisition-related amortization 8,072

3,595





14,841

9,033



Transaction and digital transformation costs (a) 14,967

1,903





18,831

10,002



Asset related losses 249

97





637

989



Pension settlement -

-





-

721



Income tax expense on adjustments (4,693)

(2,949)





(9,301)

(9,885)



Adjusted earnings $ 80,647

$ 76,192

6 %

$251,156

$218,558

15 %























Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.09

$ 1.94

8 %

$ 6.48

$ 5.55

17 %























Diluted shares outstanding 38,647

39,280





38,776

39,380



(a) Transaction and digital transformation costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees

incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures as well as costs associated with strategic digital

transformation efforts. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025





















Cash flow from operating activities

$ 82,312

$ 112,462

$ 253,375

$ 241,513

Capital expenditures

(14,128)

(11,986)

(37,388)

(52,104)

Free cash flow

$ 68,184

$ 100,476

$ 215,987

$ 189,409





















Net Income

$ 58,396

$ 69,613

$ 215,859

$ 191,991





















Free cash flow conversion

117 %

144 %

100 %

99 %























Management believes that free cash flow is a meaningful measure for investors. Management reviews cash from operations after deducting capital expenditures because these expenditures are necessary to promote growth of MSA's business and are likely to produce cash from operations in future periods. It is important to note that free cash flow does not reflect the residual cash balance of the company for discretionary spending since other items, including debt and dividend payments, are deducted from free cash flow before arriving at the company's ending cash balance. Management defines free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by net income. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of free cash flow is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider cash from operating activities determined on a GAAP basis as well as free cash flow.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to adjusted EBITDA / Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

September 30,



2026 Operating income

$ 407,093 Depreciation and amortization

60,328 Currency exchange losses, net

6,535 Restructuring charges

7,745 Acquisition-related amortization

18,423 Transaction and digital transformation costs (a)

19,296 Autronica estimated adjusted EBITDA contribution (b)

24,000 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 543,420





Total end-of-period debt

1,121,206





Debt to adjusted EBITDA

2.1





Total end-of-period debt

$ 1,121,206 Total end-of-period cash and cash equivalents

187,248 Net debt

$ 933,958





Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

1.7

(a) Transaction and digital transformation costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting

fees incurred during our evaluation of or in connection with acquisitions and divestitures as well as costs associated with strategic

digital transformation efforts. These costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed

Consolidated Statements of Income. (b) Adjusted EBITDA includes Autronica estimates for nine months preceding MSA's ownership. The estimate was developed using

information disclosed in MSA's Form 8-K filed on May 5, 2026. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA is derived from Autronica's estimated

2025 revenue of approximately $160 million and estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%. These amounts are

unaudited and based on preliminary estimates.

Management believes that Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's liquidity and balance sheet strength. There can be no assurances that MSA's definition of Debt to adjusted EBITDA and Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is consistent with that of other companies.

About MSA Safety:

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is the global leader in advanced industrial safety technology products and solutions. Driven by its singular mission of safety, the company has been at the forefront of safety innovation since 1914, protecting workers and facility infrastructure around the world across a broad range of diverse end markets while creating sustainable value for shareholders. With 2025 revenues of $1.9 billion, MSA Safety is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and employs a team of approximately 5,300 associates across its more than 40 international locations. For more information, please visit www.MSASafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve various assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or other comparable words. Actual results, performance or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events due to a number of factors, including those discussed in the sections of our annual report on Form 10-K entitled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and those discussed in our Form 10-Q quarterly reports filed after such annual report. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. We are under no duty to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this earnings press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic sales change, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share, debt to adjusted EBITDA, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management also uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use, and computational methods with respect thereto, may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators, and computational methods, that our peers use to assess their performance and trends.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. For an explanation of these measures, with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

SOURCE MSA Safety