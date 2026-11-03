

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in October to the highest level in nearly three years, figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.5 percent yearly in October, faster than the 1.0 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices rose 1.7 percent.



Inflation based on transportation rose to 5.3 percent from 3.6 percent, and housing and energy costs increased 2.5 percent. There was a 2.9 percent rise in costs for information and communication. On the other side, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.2 percent, and health costs were 0.3 percent lower.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent after remaining flat in the previous month. The monthly rise was driven by higher prices for heating oil, gasoline, and diesel.



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