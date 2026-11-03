

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP, CCEP.AS, CCEP.MC, CCE.AS, CCEP.L) reported third quarter CCEP revenue of 5.76 billion euros, an increase of 6.5% from last year; or up 5.8% FXN. YTD reported CCEP revenue was 16.49 billion euros, up 5.1% from last year; or an increase of 6.0% FXN. The company's outlook for fiscal 2026 remains unchanged.



The CCEP Board of Directors declared a second half interim dividend of 1.42 euros per share. The interim dividend is payable on 3 December 2026 to those shareholders of record on 20 November 2026.



At prior close on NASDAQ, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares were trading at $115.58.



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