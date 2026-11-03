

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LONN.SW, LZAGF.PK) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire five contract development and manufacturing organization, CDMO, sites in the U.S. from Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE, MRK.DE, MKKGY).



Under the terms, Lonza will acquire the five sites and associated businesses at a total enterprise valuation in the low-to-mid-triple-digit million Swiss francs. The consideration will be paid for in cash and funded with cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027.



The acquisition will expand Lonza's U.S. CDMO manufacturing footprint from four to nine sites and complement its global network by adding end-to-end development and production capabilities.



The acquired network supports customers from clinical through to commercial in attractive growth areas such as antibody-drug conjugates and other bioconjugates, viral vectors for cell and gene therapies and advanced drug-delivery technologies.



For 2028, the acquired sites are expected to report around CHF 250 million in sales.



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