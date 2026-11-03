Sandvik AB: Sandvik completes the acquisition of ThoroughTec Simulation

Sandvik has completed the previously announced acquisition of ThoroughTec Simulation (ThoroughTec), a South Africa-based leading provider of equipment simulators and simulator-based training for the global mining industry. ThoroughTec will be reported in Parts and Services, a division within business area Mining.

The company is headquartered in Durban, South Africa, and has more than 200 employees and a broad-based sales and support network. In 2025, the company generated revenues of around SEK 170 million, with a strong EBITA margin. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin will be accretive.

Stockholm, November 3, 2026

Sandvik AB

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Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.