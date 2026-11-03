

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced major enforcement results from Operation Southern Surge, a coordinated Homeland Security Task Force initiative targeting drug trafficking and other cross-border criminal activity.



At a press conference at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on Monday, officials highlighted the operation's early results and reaffirmed their commitment to stopping dangerous narcotics, weapons, and illicit proceeds before they reach American communities.



Since October 19, Operation Southern Surge has resulted in the seizure of more than 1,600 pounds of narcotics, 15 firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition, and over $360,000 in illicit currency. These enforcement actions have also led to 89 arrests.



One of the significant enforcement actions under Operation Southern Surge was the seizure of large qualntity of methamphetamine at Hidalgo Port of Entry. After a K-9 alert, officers discovered cylindrical packages hidden among a shipment of leeks. A total of 909 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 1,082.47 pounds, were discovered. The narcotics were worth a street value of $984,063.



'Operation Southern Surge leverages tactical intelligence and coordinated enforcement actions to dismantle the trafficking infrastructure, intercept illicit supply chains, and bolster situational awareness across the southwest border,' said Director Jennifer De La O of the Laredo Field Office, Office of Field Operations. 'International drug trafficking presents a direct threat to U.S. national security, public safety and economic stability and our partnerships are a force multiplier in detecting these crimes and protecting the public.'



The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside its law enforcement partners and with the support of the Homeland Security Task Force, is combating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and drug trafficking networks.



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