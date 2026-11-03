HOPSCOTCH GROUPE: Hopscotch launches Hopscotch Public Engagement, a new entity dedicated to the European institutions

Press release

Paris, November 3rd 2026

Hopscotch launches Hopscotch Public Engagement, a new entity dedicated to the European institutions

The communications Group is combining its integrated expertise and international network to support the EU institutions meet their communication challenges and the demands of major public contracts.

HOPSCOTCH, the international communications Group founded in France, today announces the launch of Hopscotch Public Engagement. The new Brussels-based entity will primarily serve the EU institutions and, more broadly, the European public sector.

The launch reflects the Group's ambition to strengthen its presence with the EU institutions. Much of their communication work is commissioned through multi-year framework contracts spanning several areas of expertise and several countries. Hopscotch Public Engagement will meet these needs by drawing on the strengths of an integrated communications group: specialist expertise, sector knowledge and the ability to deliver across Europe.

An integrated offer built for the challenges of public communication

From 360° communication campaigns to events, digital, influence and public relations, Hopscotch Public Engagement brings together the Group's expertise to design and deliver communication strategies suited to the complexity of EU issues. This integrated approach meets the wide range of the institutions'needs. It is also built for framework contracts, which are typically split into multiple lots and require several disciplines and teams to work in close coordination.

The entity builds on the experience HOPSCOTCH has developed with private- and public-sector clients, adapting it to the conventions and requirements of EU institutional communication. This includes the Group's approaches to Relational Capital and augmented public relations, which help institutions explain their work, strengthen dialogue with their audiences and deliver their messages at the right time.

The offer relies on the Group's sector expertise and international network. As an independent European group, HOPSCOTCH has more than 40 offices worldwide. Its organisation is designed to support pan-European campaigns and to coordinate communication programmes across European markets.

The Group also draws on the experience of its international network, formerly Sopexa, in supporting regulated sectors and European programmes for agriculture and food industry players. It also runs international campaigns on behalf of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development (DG AGRI) and the European Research Executive Agency (REA).

"The launch of Hopscotch Public Engagement reflects a conviction the Group holds firmly: the biggest communication challenges now play out at European level. With this new entity, we are combining in-depth knowledge of the institutions with our network's ability to coordinate programmes across European and international markets," says Sylvain Rouchy, Vice President, Global Operations at HOPSCOTCH.

Based in Brussels, Hopscotch Public Engagement works alongside Hopscotch Belgium, the Group's brand communication agency for the Belgian market, led by Mélanie Rouchy.

"Setting up Hopscotch Public Engagement in Brussels is a great opportunity to strengthen synergies within the Group and to put our complementary expertise at the service of the European institutions," says Mélanie Rouchy, Managing Director of Hopscotch Belgium.

A shared ambition to serve Europe

Hopscotch Public Engagement is co-led by Caroline Danloy and Nicolas Balland. Between them, they bring knowledge of the European institutions, communications expertise and experience in leading multidisciplinary teams.

Caroline Danloy has extensive experience in strategic communication for international and European institutional clients. Over a 25-year career, she has served as Vice President at ICF Next, where she led 360° communication teams delivering major European campaigns.

"We are at a turning point for European democracy. Communicating about the work of the European institutions and the challenges they face is more important than ever, and it is a mission I have been proud to carry out for 25 years," says Caroline Danloy, Co-Managing Director of Hopscotch Public Engagement.

"Hopscotch brings a rare combination to this market: the scale and maturity of an international network headquartered in France, expertise spanning the public and private sectors, and real depth of subject knowledge. Communicating for public institutions involves many topics and stakeholders, and this combination is exactly what that complexity demands. Alongside Nicolas, whose experience I know well, I look forward to putting these strengths at the service of the European institutions with Hopscotch Public Engagement."

Nicolas Balland brings more than 20 years of experience in the communications industry, particularly in events, public relations and institutional communication. After holding various roles at ICF Next, he joined Tipik, where he led Event, Studio and Audiovisual teams before becoming Managing Director.

"This is a project Caroline and I had been thinking about for several years. When we met Hopscotch, we quickly realised that we shared the same ambition," explains Nicolas Balland, Co-Managing Director of Hopscotch Public Engagement.

"Today, we are proud to offer the European institutions the strength of a leading communications Group, combined with distinctive expertise and in-depth knowledge of European issues. Our ambition goes beyond designing and delivering communication campaigns: we want to build an organisation that connects institutions, citizens and ideas, and that takes concrete action for Europe."

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Press contact

Olivier Duval?

+337 64 42 39 06?

oduval@hopscotch.one

AboutHOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications Group founded in France, driven by an entrepreneurial vision and the complementary nature of its talents and expertise.

HOPSCOTCH is a unique combination of expertise, driven by the belief that the value of a company or organisation lies in the quality of its Relational Capital.

With more than 1,200 employees, half of whom are based internationally (40 offices across 5 continents), HOPSCOTCH covers all areas of communication: influence, events, public relations, activations, digital, internal communication, public affairs, and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH organises its agencies around its areas of expertise:

Event: Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha.

Public Relations: Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs.

Digital and Marketing: heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio, Sublime.

Media: Hopscotch Media

Sectorial expertise: Hopscotch Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Hopscotch Tourism.

HOPSCOTCH has been committed to ambitious ecological and societal initiatives for over 15 years, validated by internationally recognized CSR certifications, including RSE Agences Actives, ISO 20121, and the EcoVadis Gold medal.

In 2026, HOPSCOTCH was named "Global Agency of the Year" by PRovoke Media.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker code: ALHOP FR; ISIN code: FR 00000 6527 8), the Group represents a turnover of €270,8 million and a gross margin of €98,8 million in 2025.

Follow us: www.hopscotch.one and on LinkedIn / X / Instagram / Bluesky @HOPSCOTCHGroupe

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