

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia America, the U.S. arm of South Korean automaker Kia Corporation (000270.KS), said Tuesday that it achieved record overall and retail sales in October for the sixth consecutive month, driven by strong demand for electrified vehicles and hybrids.



The company sold 80,008 vehicles in October, including 68,926 units through its nationwide retail network. Overall and retail sales increased 16% and 20%, respectively, from the previous records. Electrified vehicle and hybrid sales surged 112% and 114% year-over-year, respectively.



Eight Kia models posted year-over-year sales growth, led by EV9 with a 111% increase, followed by Telluride at 63%, EV6 at 58%, Seltos at 43%, Sorento at 31%, Carnival at 17%, K4 at 14% and Sportage at 12%.



Additionally, Kia America announced the arrival of the all-electric 2027 Kia EV3 at showrooms nationwide. The entry-level electric SUV has a starting MSRP of under $30,000 for the Light FWD, and offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 321 miles for the Wind FWD and Land FWD.



The company also announced pricing for the 2027 Sorento with the base LX trim price increasing by $200. Changes to the SUV are minimal, with Black Jade Green added to the exterior color options and Jungle Green discontinued.



On the KSE, Kia Corp shares rose nearly 1% before closing at KRW 96,600 on Tuesday.



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