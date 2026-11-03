

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The right to live in the UK forever will no longer be granted to migrants almost automatically after 5 years. Instead, it will be earned, under the new earned settlement model set out before Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Monday.



Recognizing that settled status is a significant privilege which allows free and unrestricted access to the labor market, health and welfare system, the reforms will mean that how long someone waits will now depend on their contribution and character.



The highest earners will be able to settle within 3 years. Those earning more than £50,271 and some public service workers - like doctors, nurses and teachers - will be able to settle after 5 years. Others will settle at a new default of 10 years. Those who have breached immigration rules will only be able to settle after at least 20 years, according to the proposed rules.



Anyone seeking settlement, regardless of when they arrived in the country, will first need to meet 4 non-negotiable conditions: a spotless criminal record (up from the current threshold of a 12-month suspended sentence); English spoken to a high standard (equivalent to A-Level English as a foreign language); no debt owed to the taxpayer; and a record of sustained National Insurance contributions.



In recognition of the contribution care workers made to Britain when the sector was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, those who met their visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 a year will be able to settle after 5 years.



But the care worker route was also abused, with rogue and exploitative companies sponsoring workers for jobs that did not exist.



Under this government, 1,800 exploitative employers have been stripped of their right to sponsor foreign workers.



Those who do not qualify for 5-year settlement - around a quarter of the total - will be offered a second chance to contribute through a new 5-year visa. They will be able to apply for settlement only once these have been completed.



A similar approach will apply to public service workers in healthcare and education who arrived during the same period, the UK Home Office said.



It made it clear that despite the implementation of the new settlement rules, no one will be forced to leave, and everyone will have a fair chance to apply for new visas that would allow them to settle after 10 years.



Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, 'Following Brexit, the previous government lost control of immigration, with an unprecedented spike in numbers. This Home Secretary is gripping this problem, and she has my full support in doing so. It is only fair that those who are making the most valuable contribution to our communities are given the opportunity to settle earlier. Those in other roles should expect to wait longer while people who abuse the system or arrive illegally will be refused or will also have to wait longer'.



Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, 'Settled status is one of the most valuable rights this country can offer. Until now it has been given almost automatically. From today, it must be earned. Those who contribute most will settle fastest. Those who don't play by the rules will be refused or wait much longer'.



The policy also sets out settlement rights for all refugees.



The Home Office affirmed that the UK will also have the most business friendly migration system in Europe for highly skilled workers.



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