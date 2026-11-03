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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 12:36
6,415 Euro
-1,53 % -0,100
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5056,59012:59
6,5056,59012:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2026 12:22 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Nordic American Tankers Limited - Very strong market continues

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We are pleased to inform you that the very strong market for our ships continue. We enter into contracts at historically high level, which have not been seen earlier.

Now the price of oil goes down. This in an advantage for Nordic American. The lower the oil price, the higher oil consumption.

In the final analysis, the most important element in tanker economics is the concept of ton mile.

The longer distance oil is being transported, the more advantageous it is for NAT.

We expect that the exeptional market conditions will continue in the time to come. We are able to continue to pay dividend and to accumulate cash in NAT.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see www.nat.bm

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.