

Friday, November 20, 2026



Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) conducted its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") today, on November 20, 2026.

We experienced the highest turnout for years at this AGM and all resolutions were approved and adopted at the Meeting:

Election of Herbjorn Hansson, Alexander Hansson, Jenny Chu and Jim Kelly to serve as Directors of the Board.

Approval of the appointment of KPMG as the Company's independent auditors.

We are in a strong market and prospects are good.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see www.nat.bm



Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171