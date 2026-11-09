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WKN: 394869 | ISIN: BMG657731060 | Ticker-Symbol: B3O
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 15:20
5,855 Euro
-2,50 % -0,150
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9156,00515:32
5,9205,99515:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 15:10 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nordic American Tankers Limited - The Tanker Bonanza continues

November 9, 2026

Dear shareholders & investors,

I would like to share with you a snapshot of the cash our ships are earning in the current market.

The last 10 spot voyage fixtures of the NAT tankers have an average duration of 60 days with a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) of about $144,000 per day per vessel.

The highest fixture is $347,000 per day and the lowest is $59,000 per day. These are mainly fixtures related to 4Q 2026. Short term aberrations are expected to continue.

Our cash operating costs are less than $10,000 per day per ship. About 50% of our vessels are currently in the spot market, the balance being employed on solid charters.

Based on the strength of the market for our tankers, I expect that NAT will continue to pay healthy dividends.

Numbers for the third quarter of 2026 will be released on Monday November 30, 2026.

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd www.nat.bm

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.