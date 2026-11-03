

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Company (DIS), is planning thousands of job cuts as part of a broader cost-reduction effort, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The entertainment giant has asked some managers to target 20% in annual cost savings, which could include job cuts as well as other expense reductions, the report said.



On the NYSE, Disney shares closed up nearly 2% at $113.11 on Monday.



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