

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $214.4 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $35.4 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230 million or $3.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $1.505 billion from $1.524 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $214.4 Mln. vs. $35.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.35 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $1.505 Bln vs. $1.524 Bln last year.



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