

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $410 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $452 million or $3.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $4.630 billion from $4.469 billion last year.



Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $410 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.28 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $4.630 Bln vs. $4.469 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.50 To $ 12.70 Full year revenue guidance: $ 18.00 B To $ 18.20 B



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