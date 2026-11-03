

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Ball Corp. (BALL) announced its third-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $94 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with earnings of $321 million, or $1.18 per share, in the previous year.



The company slipped to a loss mainly due to a $475 million non-cash settlement charge recognized upon completion of a pension buy-out transaction for the company's U.K. defined benefit pension plan and costs for previously announced facility closures.



Net sales rose to $4.188 billion from $3.379 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Comparable operating earnings stood at $451 million compared to $440 million in 2025.



In pre-market hours, BALL was trading at $66.47, down 2.37 percent on the NYSE.



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