Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) (the "Company"), a global technology company, today announced its third quarter 2026 results via an earnings release available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.aptiv.com/financials/quarterly-results/.

Management will host an investor conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be made available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Betsy Frank

+1.929.240.1777

betsy.frank@aptiv.com