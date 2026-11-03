

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Fresh reports of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as well as a rebound in crude oil prices swayed global market sentiment while America headed for the midterm elections. Anxiety ahead of key economic data releases as well as corporate earnings updates lingered, adding to the caution in the market.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European markets are trading with losses. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices have rallied around a percent. Gold has plunged more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,703.70, down 0.54% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,537.60, down 0.06% Germany's DAX at 25,814.31, down 0.65% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,707.07, down 0.50% France's CAC 40 at 8,031.30, down 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,145.85, down 0.49% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,081.86, down 0.33% (Nov 2) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,886.80, up 0.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,608.10, down 0.82% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,525.97, up 0.57% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,648.79, down 3.59%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.83, up 0.08% EUR/USD at 1.1188, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3413, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 158.20, up 0.23% USD/CHF at 0.8185, down 0.06% AUD/USD at 0.6974, down 0.37%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.907%, up 0.35% Germany at 3.3133%, up 0.64% France at 4.941%, up 0.86% U.K. at 5.2289%, up 0.64% Japan at 2.775%, up 0.29%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $105.82, up 1.00% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $97.71, up 1.30% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,911.92, down 1.45% Silver Futures (Dec) at $48.89, down 3.94%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,958.98, down 1.19% Ethereum at $2,264.24, down 0.85% BNB at $696.88, down 1.16% XRP at $1.25, up 0.52% Solana at $92.23, down 1.99%



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