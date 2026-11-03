

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (2FE.DE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR430 million, or EUR2.44 per share. This compares with EUR381 million, or EUR2.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ferrari N.V. reported adjusted earnings of EUR431 million or EUR2.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to EUR1.896 billion from EUR1.766 billion last year.



Ferrari N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR430 Mln. vs. EUR381 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.44 vs. EUR2.14 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.896 Bln vs. EUR1.766 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: EUR 9.85 Full year revenue guidance: EUR 7.65 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News