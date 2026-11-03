Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DFTX) ("Definium" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 9:20 AM ET Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 11:30 AM GMT Psychedelics Panel Date and Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM GMT Location: London, UK Webcast Link (Fireside Chat): Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 3:50 PM ET Location: Coral Gables, FL Webcast Link: 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Piper Sandler 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of available presentations will be accessible on Definium's Investor Relations website for up to 90 days following each event.

About Definium Therapeutics

The mission of Definium Therapeutics is to forge a new era of psychiatry by applying scientific rigor to psychedelics, with the goal of developing accessible treatments that unlock healing at scale. Guided by a recognition that patients deserve more than better, Definium is relentlessly advancing a new generation of therapeutics intended to address underlying causes of psychiatric and neurological disorders. By turning evidence into impact, Definium aims to change the trajectory of today's mental health care crisis and enable a healthier future. Headquartered in New York, Definium Therapeutics trades on Nasdaq under the symbol DFTX.

For more information, visit https://definiumtx.com/ and follow Definium Therapeutics on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Gitanjali Jain

VP, Head of Investor Relations

ir@definiumtx.com

Media Contact:

media@definiumtx.com