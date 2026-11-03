

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $7.447 billion, or $26.59 per share. This compares with $1.370 billion, or $4.51 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $7.541 billion or $26.93 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 57.6% to $56.487 billion from $35.849 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $7.447 Bln. vs. $1.370 Bln. last year. -EPS: $26.59 vs. $4.51 last year. -Revenue: $56.487 Bln vs. $35.849 Bln last year.



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