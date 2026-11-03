

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $426.300 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $371.416 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $2.220 billion from $1.892 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $426.300 Mln. vs. $371.416 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.220 Bln vs. $1.892 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.26 To $ 2.30 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.53 To $ 8.57



For the fourth quarter of 2026, overall sales are expected to be up in the low 20% range versus the fourth quarter of 2025



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News