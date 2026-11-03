

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $810 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $662 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $986 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 70.6% to $7.344 billion from $4.306 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $810 Mln. vs. $662 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $7.344 Bln vs. $4.306 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 25.9 B To $ 26.4 B



2026 Guidance: Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a low-double-digit range.



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