

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-month high of 113.48 against the yen and a 6-month high of 0.9725 against the Australian dollar, from early lows of 112.82 and 0.9793, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.3950 from an early 5-day low of 1.3997.



The loonie edged up to 1.5591 against the euro, from an early low of 1.5655.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 116.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the aussie, 1.38 against the greenback and 1.54 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News