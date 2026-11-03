ESGold Corp: ESGold Expands Historic Mine Waste Reclamation Strategy With Second MOU, Bringing Total Proposed Annual Aggregate Supply to 500,000 Tonnes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a second Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), this time with Gestion D.S. 50 Inc., a Québec-based company, for the potential supply and beneficial reuse of up to 200,000 metric tonnes annually of neutralized mining residue from ESGold's fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec (the "Project").

This MOU follows the Company's October 29, 2026 announcement regarding an MOU with Culture H. Dolbec Inc. for up to 300,000 metric tonnes annually. Together, these two MOU's represent a combined supply potential of up to 500,000 metric tonnes of aggregate annually, marking another important milestone in ESGold's strategy to transform historic mine waste into commercially valuable construction material.

With the Montauban Project currently permitted to process up to 300,000 tonnes of historic tailings annually, which can be increased with the requisite permits, the combined proposed volumes from the MOU's demonstrate commercial interest beyond the Project's initial processing capacity and reinforces the potential for longer-term growth.

Building Momentum in Historic Mine Waste Reclamation

For more than a century, historic mining activities at Montauban have left behind substantial quantities of mine tailings stored at surface, creating a longstanding environmental legacy for the surrounding region.

ESGold's planned processing operation aims to address this challenge by recovering remaining precious metals from the historic tailings while treating, neutralizing and stabilizing the residual material. Through these two MOUs, the Company is establishing potential pathways for converting treated historic mining waste into aggregate suitable for approved construction applications, subject to testing and meeting regulatory standards.

By pursuing commercial opportunities for the material remaining after precious metal recovery, ESGold is working toward a model that combines economic development with environmental restoration, potentially reducing the need for permanent waste storage while creating additional value for shareholders.

Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer and Director of ESGold, commented:

"Building on our October 29th announcement, we are pleased to have secured a second MOU, bringing our combined potential annual aggregate supply to 500,000 tonnes. This is an exciting development for Montauban and reinforces our belief that the Project represents much more than a gold and silver recovery project. We are building a model that seeks to address a century-old environmental legacy issue while creating new economic opportunities. Seeing this level of regional interest in repurposing our treated material is an encouraging step toward realizing that vision."

Both MOUs are non-binding and represent the parties' current intentions. Proposed annual volumes are indicative maximums and do not constitute guaranteed deliveries, purchases or minimum commitments. Any future supply remains subject to material characterization, environmental testing, applicable regulatory approvals and execution of definitive agreements by the parties. Pricing and other commercial terms have not yet been established under the MOU's.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy focused on advancing toward near-term gold and silver production while systematically evaluating district-scale exploration potential, ESGold is building a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at 1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

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For further information on the Company please contact:

Email: ir@esgold.com or info@esgold.com or gordon@esgold.com

Phone: 604-885-1348 or 1-888-370-1059 or 250-217-2321

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ESGold Corp.

Gordon Robb

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the MOU and its non-binding terms, and current and future development and exploration activities and potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant drilling, operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the MOU and its non-binding terms, current and any future drill program and results therefrom and exploration activities at the Company's Montauban Project, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/esgold-expands-historic-mine-waste-reclamation-strategy-with-second-mou-bringing-1245406